  Zilla Fatu sends a cryptic message ahead of his debut in a major wrestling promotion

Zilla Fatu sends a cryptic message ahead of his debut in a major wrestling promotion

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 20, 2025 09:36 GMT
Zilla Fatu (Image Credits: Zilla Fatu on X)
Zilla Fatu (Image Credits: Zilla Fatu on X)

Zilla Fatu is set to make his TNA debut at the upcoming Slammiversary show. He sent a cryptic message, potentially teasing something even bigger.

Several of Fatu's family members are signed to the WWE. His former tag team partner, Jacob Fatu, is feuding with Solo Sikoa and his group. The Samoan Werewolf lost the United States Championship at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, but has the opportunity to regain it in a Steel Cage Match at the SummerSlam PLE.

On X, Fatu sent a cryptic message by stating that all of his moves are "calculated."

"Every move I do is calculated," wrote Fatu.

Check out Fatu's post on X:

Zilla Fatu claimed that he is destined to sign with the WWE

Zilla Fatu has claimed that he is destined to sign with the WWE. His father, the late Umaga, was also signed to the company, where he won the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on The Wrestle Era podcast, Fatu claimed that he would love to be a part of the WWE, especially with his family. He said:

"I would love to be there with my family, but you know, Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So, whatever way they want to incorporate me into the storyline, or me doing my own thing. (...) You just never know. So right now, I just can't call it but I know that I'm destined to be there, though."
Fatu will be in action on the Slammiversary pre-show, where he will team up with Real1 and Josh Bishop to face the trio of Steve Maclin, Jake Something, and Mance Warner in a six-man tag team match.

The show will also feature multiple WWE Superstars, including the returning AJ Styles, Jacy Jayne, Trick Williams, and NXT faction DarkState.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

Edited by Harish Raj S
