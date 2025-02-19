Zoey Stark earns major WWE title shot for the first time in 453 days

Zoey Stark is one of WWE's fastest-rising superstars. Competition has picked up on The Road to WrestleMania 41, with all champions taking on any challengers. Stark has now fought her way to her first televised singles championship opportunity in some time.

The Unstoppable has made her name in a hard-hitting way since joining World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2021. Stark made her official main roster debut in the 2023 Royal Rumble and was then called to RAW in the Draft. She has received public praise from several wrestling veterans, including Shawn Michaels. The Utah native has had just three singles championship bouts since coming to RAW, with a sole one-on-one opportunity: the Survivor Series 2023 loss to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Stark came up short in the semi-finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, then entered her first WWE Speed tournament. She defeated Kayden Carter in the first round, then defeated Shotzi on today's semi-finals episode. Stark nailed a superkick and the Z-360 to get the win via pinfall with just 26 seconds left on the three-minute clock.

The Iron Woman has been named the new #1 contender to Candice LeRae, the inaugural Women's Speed Champion. Stark vs. LeRae for the title will air on next Wednesday's championship edition of WWE Speed on X.

Zoey Stark sends message on WWE Speed title match

Zoey Stark vs. WWE Women's Speed Champion Candice LeRae will air next Wednesday. The five-minute title bout will be the second-ever one-on-one contest between Stark and LeRae, a rematch of Zoey's win on RAW in May 2023.

Officials shared the following footage of Stark issuing a post-match message to LeRae. She promised the title was coming home with her because, once again, she had something to prove.

LeRae defeated IYO SKY back in October to become the first-ever Speed Champion for the women's division. Since then, she has only defended against Natalya, which ended via a time limit draw last month.

