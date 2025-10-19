Zoey Stark makes sudden announcement on WWE future

During an episode of WWE RAW earlier this year, Zoey Stark sustained a major injury during her match. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus and is currently on the road to recovery. Recently, the 31-year-old star shared an update with fans about her future.The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion took to her official X/Twitter account to post a video of herself addressing the fans about her recovery from her injury. She revealed earlier that there were some complications in her recovery, and that was the reason she looked upset in her last video.&quot;What's up, guys? I just wanted to hop on here and give everyone a quick update. From the last video, in the last video, one of the reasons why I was having a hard time was because I was told that either I would have to get a scope done, which is where they go in, clean out my knee and scar tissue, or to get a manipulation under anesthesia, one of the reasons being is because I didn’t have full range of motion and that would have pushed my recovery back and that’s why I was so upset and having a really hard time with it,&quot; she said.Moreover, the star added that she is back on track, has a full range of motion now, and really can't wait to get back in the ring.“But now we’re back on track. That did not have to happen. Thank God. Now I’m running, I’m jumping, I have full range of motions. Things are going great. Honestly, I’m happy. I’m blessed. I really, really can’t wait to get back into the ring and get back to you guys. So that’s all, Stark out.&quot; Watch the full video below:How did Zoey Stark get injured in WWE?On the May 19 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, the 31-year-old star competed in a Triple Threat Match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley to earn a spot at the Women's Money in the Bank contest.However, things turned chaotic when Zoey attempted a missile drop kick on Sane. The move was botched, and she landed awkwardly on her right knee. The medical team rushed to check Stark and, upon realizing the seriousness of the injury, she was immediately taken out.That said, it will be interesting to see when the former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion returns to the Stamford-based promotion.