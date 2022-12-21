Zoey Stark picks up controversial win over former tag team partner

Zoey Stark defeated her former tag team partner Nikkita Lyons tonight on NXT.

Ever since Stark and Lyons formed a tag team several weeks ago, it looked like it was only a matter of time before they became the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. However, many failed attempts to win the titles resulted in Zoey Stark turning her back and viciously assaulting her partner Nikkita Lyons.

After waiting for a couple of weeks, Lyons finally got the opportunity for revenge tonight on NXT. Before the bell rang, Zoey tried to ambush Nikkita, but she evaded before sending her into the ring for the match to start.

Both women engaged in a physical contest, and the animosity grew as the match continued. The back-and-forth bout was filled with several vicious offenses, with both women hitting several open-palm strikes.

However, the match ended controversially. During the closing moments, Lyons hit the superkick and followed it up with a forearm in the corner. She then attempted to roll up Stark, but the latter reversed it in another roll-up and grabbed the bottom rope as the referee counted the pinfall.

It looks like this rivalry is far from over between Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, and it will be interesting to see if The Lioness will win next time.

