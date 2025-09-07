Zoey Stark resurfaces with an interesting new look amid WWE hiatus 

Zoey Stark has been on the sidelines for almost four months after suffering an injury to her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus back in May.
The RAW star has been out of the spotlight following surgery and has been looking to rehab her injury and come back stronger. A recent update shows that she is already back in the gym and hungrier and stronger than she was before.
Stark also appears to have much darker hair after last being seen with blonde hair.
Zoey is still expected to make her return to WWE as part of the Women's Royal Rumble, which is interestingly only four months away. Stark's injury came at the worst time for her, as it meant she missed Evolution and has since missed SummerSlam and WWE's European Tour, which culminated in Paris.
What's next for Zoey Stark if she makes her return on WWE RAW?
Zoey Stark appears to be making significant progress toward her eventual WWE return, but Shayna Baszler's release has brought an end to their tag team, and the women's division has undergone more changes than expected.
AJ Lee's return and the expectation that she will be part of the RAW roster is a massive change when compared to the WWE that Stark walked away from, not to mention Naomi's recent pregnancy and the Women's World Championship being vacated.
Nikki Bella's return has also shaken up the division, and it could mean that when Stark returns, the locker room will be looking very different. The Women's Royal Rumble next year, which she could be aiming for, is also set to take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time, which will be an experience for all of the women included.
