Zoey Stark resurfaces with an interesting new look amid WWE hiatus 

Zoey Stark has been on the sidelines for almost four months after suffering an injury to her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus back in May.

Ad

The RAW star has been out of the spotlight following surgery and has been looking to rehab her injury and come back stronger. A recent update shows that she is already back in the gym and hungrier and stronger than she was before.

Stark also appears to have much darker hair after last being seen with blonde hair.

Zoey Stark has been AWOL for several months [Image credit: Stark's Instagram ]

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Zoey is still expected to make her return to WWE as part of the Women's Royal Rumble, which is interestingly only four months away. Stark's injury came at the worst time for her, as it meant she missed Evolution and has since missed SummerSlam and WWE's European Tour, which culminated in Paris.

Ad

Trending

What's next for Zoey Stark if she makes her return on WWE RAW?

Zoey Stark appears to be making significant progress toward her eventual WWE return, but Shayna Baszler's release has brought an end to their tag team, and the women's division has undergone more changes than expected.

AJ Lee's return and the expectation that she will be part of the RAW roster is a massive change when compared to the WWE that Stark walked away from, not to mention Naomi's recent pregnancy and the Women's World Championship being vacated.

Nikki Bella's return has also shaken up the division, and it could mean that when Stark returns, the locker room will be looking very different. The Women's Royal Rumble next year, which she could be aiming for, is also set to take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time, which will be an experience for all of the women included.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!