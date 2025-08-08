Zoey Stark shares heartbreaking news on her injury during WWE absence: "It's been both mentally and physically exhausting"

Zoey Stark has now provided an injury update. The star had some heartbreaking news to share.Stark suffered an injury in a match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley on May 19, where she tried to hit a missile dropkick, but landed awkwardly on an episode of RAW. The star tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus, and would be missing the rest of 2025, with it being at least eight months before she could return to the ring.Zoey Stark has now taken to Instagram to say that it has been a while since she has posted, but she wanted to give fans an update. She admitted that she was physically and mentally exhausted. She also mentioned that her knee wasn't bending enough to achieve a full range of motion, which made it quite difficult. She promised to push through it.&quot;It's been a little bit since I posted, so I thought I would get on here and give you guys an update. And to be completely honest, it's been both mentally and physically exhausting and frustrating, and I'm in a spot right now with my knee where it's not wanting to bend to give me the full range of motion that I am looking for. As much as that sucks, it's okay. You know, I will push through this. I will find a way around it. I will get to where I need to get, but boy, is it frustrating,&quot; Stark said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZoey Stark also had a few positive updates to share with WWE fansIn the same video, Zoey Stark went on to say that there was a silver lining in every dark cloud, and she was no exception. She revealed that she was walking again and was able to ride a stationary bike.On top of that, Stark introduced her fans to her new puppy, Mad Max. The WWE star also said that watching her animals play together was the highlight of her day.The star promised that she would be back soon.&quot;But there's always a silver lining in a dark cloud, right? So there are a couple of things that I'm happy for. I'm walking again and riding a stationary bike. I got a new puppy, Mad Max, love that little guy. Seeing all my animals, Sly the cat, Kai, and Max, all playing together, that lights my heart up. That's the joy of my day. But we'll get through this, you know? So till next time, guys. Sniper, out.&quot;We at Sportskeeda wish Zoey Stark a swift recovery. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription!