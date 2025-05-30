Zoey Stark shares heartbreaking two-word message following surgery

Zoey Stark got injured on the May 19, 2025, episode of WWE RAW during her Women's Money in the Bank qualifying triple-threat match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane. Stark has since undergone surgery on her knee, and after revealing that she is now on the road to recovery, she's shared a heartbreaking update on social media, claiming this is "deja vu."

Stark is expected to be out of action for the remainder of 2025, and with no official timetable set for her return, her comeback depends on how well she reacts to rehab. It appears that there were no plans for Stark to win the Money in the Bank qualifying match, as Rhea Ripley picking up the win seems to be the goal from the start.

Stark has already had a rough 2025 with WWE releasing her Pure Fusion Collective partners, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler, in February and May, respectively.

Stark, who was left on her own, can now benefit from some time away and get repackaged when she returns.

Zoey Stark has the support of the WWE locker room

Zoey Stark worked as a heel on-screen, but despite this, it appears she has a lot of support from the WWE Universe and the locker room after her injury.

Stark has received positive messages from legends and current stars over the past few weeks who have pushed for her to get through this injury and come back stronger.

Stark has climbed up the ranks in WWE over the past few years and has already proven her worth in a story with Trish Stratus, which appears to have some unfinished business. Whilst the past five months have been rough for Stark, she could be back in time for next year's WrestleMania and be able to re-debut with a new character.

