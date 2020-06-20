WWE issues full statement regarding talents facing accusations

Several WWE Superstars have faced very serious allegations.

The company have since responded with a full statement.

Over the past 24 or so hours, several WWE Superstars have faced very serious allegations as a result of the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter.

WWE specifically issued two identical statements earlier regarding the accusations faced by Jordan Devlin and Matt Riddle.

I have since reached out to World Wrestling Entertainment for further comment, and the company have responded with a lengthy statement regarding all Superstars facing accusations and the very specific action the company will take - particularly with relation to suspension and conviction.

WWE have sent me a full statement regarding the accusations several talents currently face:



Full WWE statement

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated."

"WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”

We will keep you updated with more information, where legally possible, as and when we get it.