WWE issues full statement regarding talents facing accusations
- Several WWE Superstars have faced very serious allegations.
- The company have since responded with a full statement.
Modified 20 Jun 2020, 02:55 IST
Over the past 24 or so hours, several WWE Superstars have faced very serious allegations as a result of the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter.
WWE specifically issued two identical statements earlier regarding the accusations faced by Jordan Devlin and Matt Riddle.
“We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”
I have since reached out to World Wrestling Entertainment for further comment, and the company have responded with a lengthy statement regarding all Superstars facing accusations and the very specific action the company will take - particularly with relation to suspension and conviction.
Full WWE statement
“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated."
"WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”
We will keep you updated with more information, where legally possible, as and when we get it.
