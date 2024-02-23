Next Premium Live Event, major title change on recent SmackDown - 8 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock have been unusually busy as of late. For a long time, it felt like new content beyond the standard weekly shows only came once a month or so. Lately, however, every week has been a hit in terms of fresh programming.

This week is no different, even if most of the week leading up to this weekend was somewhat standard. Monday, for example, featured the most recent episode of RAW Talk breaking down the red brand's show. Tuesday also featured just one upload with the prior week's NXT arriving on-demand.

Things picked up on Wednesday with a month-old episode of RAW and a new edition of The Bump featuring an extended interview with Rhea Ripley. Then Thursday featured both a new episode of This Week In WWE and the Elimination Chamber Perth Press Event live from Australia.

There will be eight full-lenght programs added on-demand from Friday through Sunday. This includes the 2024 Elimination Chamber Perth event, other related programming, and beyond. What is on tap for the next few days?

Below are eight shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#8. La Previa & #7. The Bump, two shows analyzing Elimination Chamber Perth will stream

Rhea Ripley was a guest on The Bump

Two shows will air this weekend on WWE Network and Peacock that will analyze the Elimination Chamber Perth Premium Live Event. One will preview the program while the other will break down the events the following day.

La Previa will return on Friday, February 23rd, at 10 AM EST. For those unaware, the series is a Spanish program that features exclusive interviews. Then The Bump will return with a bonus episode on Sunday, February 25th, at 10 AM EST. This will likely also feature exclusive interviews, but this time in English.

#6. Elimination Chamber Perth & #5. Elimination Chamber Perth Kickoff

Expand Tweet

The main event of the weekend will be WWE Elimination Chamber Perth, the final Premium Live Event ahead of WrestleMania and will take place in front of tens of thousands of fans in Australia. The show airs on Saturday, February 24th, at 5 AM EST.

Additionally, a one-hour Elimination Chamber Perth Kickoff will also air. It begins at 4 AM EST and will last an hour. The Kabuki Warriors defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae have been confirmed for the kickoff.

The main card will feature four matches. Two Elimination Chamber Matches, a Women's World Championship bout featuring Rhea Ripley, and Judgment Day vs. New Catch Republic are the four contests fans can expect to see. Plus, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will arrive on-demand

Expand Tweet

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere are set to be added on-demand on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. These shows first made air on the Hulu streaming service and the FOX broadcast network.

WWE Main Event from February 8th, 2024 will be available on-demand on Saturday, February 24th. While the show often features NXT performers battling stars from the red brand, this time only RAW talent was in action. This includes Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Natalya and Tegan Nox, plus Bronson Reed vs. Apollo Crews.

Friday Night SmackDown from January 26th, 2024, will be added on-demand on Sunday, February 25th. This was the final episode of SmackDown before the 2024 Royal Rumble and featured LA Knight standing tall to close the show. Additionally, Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

#2. A new wXw Wrestling show will be added

A new indie program is set to debut on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. wXw Wrestling, a promotion based out of Germany, will offer a brand new video on Saturday, February 24th. It should be available on-demand at around 12 PM EST.

The show set to arrive is wXw We Love Wrestling #55, taped back on November 18th, 2023. The likes of Amboss, Shigehiro Irie, Dennis Dullnig, Tank, and Baby Allison appeared on the show, among others. In total, 8 matches were filmed and all will likely be part of the final video.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Karmen Petrovic on NXT Level Up

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be streaming this weekend. The show will be available on the live feed for Peacock and WWE Network beginning at 10 PM EST on Friday, February 23rd, immediately following SmackDown on FOX. It will not be available on-demand afterwards for Peacock subscribers for up to two weeks.

While Level Up typically features three matches, sometimes episodes will have only two bouts when NXT tapes in advance. This week's episode is an example of a show with only two matches.

The opening bout of the night will see two NXT newcomers, Karmen Petrovic taking on Brinley Reece finding their footing on the white & gold brand. In the main event, NXT Level Up regulars Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont will battle Tank Ledger and Hank Walker.