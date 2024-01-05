Nia Jax beating Becky Lynch at RAW: Day 1 to set the stage for blockbuster WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility 

In the last few weeks, a feud between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax was teased on RAW. Finally, on this week's Day 1 edition of red brand, the two women clashed in a singles match in front of Nia's hometown. While the majority of the WWE Universe expected Lynch to win, Jax emerged as the winner.

Even though Lynch had her moments during the bout, Nia Jax was able to dominate her. Post-match, fans were left surprised by her victory, and many wondered what was the reason behind her push.

While there could be many possibilities, one is that the promotion wants to use her to set up the in-ring debut of a WWE Superstar at Royal Rumble. The superstar in question is Jade Cargill.

Since signing with WWE in September 2023, Cargill has been limited to a few on-screen appearances, after which she disappeared.

However, at Royal Rumble 2024, the former AEW star could emerge to compete in the women's Rumble match and then eliminate Jax. This scenario would make Cargill look strong and give her the much-needed in-ring debut she needs. It will be interesting to see what happens at the upcoming premium live event.

Wrestling veteran recently criticized Nia Jax

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Nia Jax made a one-off return, which surprised many fans at the time. However, in September last year, Jax returned to the Stamford-based promotion full-time. Since her return, many criticized the Samoan wrestler for her in-ring skills.

One man who recently criticized Jax is Konnan. During a recent episode of the K100 podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned that when it comes to Nia's ring ability, she was all over the place. He also said that Jax was not entertaining and she was unlikable as a heel.

"She’s all over the place [regarding Jax’s in-ring ability]. They really like her a lot, [but] she’s not that entertaining, though she is very unlikable as a heel," said Konnan.

Like Konnan, several people have criticized Nia Jax for her in-ring ability. However, in her recent match against Lynch, the 39-year-old looked like a force to reckon with.

It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion continues to book her heading towards WrestleMania 40. Given she hasn't received a singles opportunity at Rhea Ripley's title, Jax will be keen on earning the opportunity.