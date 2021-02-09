Nia Jax finally breaks silence after her awkward WWE RAW spot goes viral

Nia Jax has finally posted her first reaction to the controversial events that transpired on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Jax has been trending online since she uttered an eye-opening phrase on Monday night.

A video of the moment went viral on Twitter, and several WWE Superstars and legends have posted hilarious reactions. Nia Jax had been silent for the past few hours since the incident took place, but she has finally posted a Tweet on her personal account. Jax sent a lighthearted message to the fans, and she made a pun in the process.

I’ve been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged #myhole — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 9, 2021

In the post, Jax joked about her reaction to painfully landing on her rear end during her Tables Match on Monday night. "I've been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged," wrote Jax.

This week on WWE RAW, Lana finally managed to put Jax through a table.The closing moments of the match saw Nia Jax landing hard on the apron after Lana dodged a leg drop. Jax began screaming in agony and she screamed something that could be considered somewhat obscene.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will be defending their Tag Team Championship soon

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW

On the RAW after Royal Rumble 2021, Lana and Naomi won an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo will face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the gold sooner rather than later. Lana previously had an opportunity to compete for the belts. She was set to team up with Asuka at WWE TLC, but she was removed from that title match.

Now, Lana has earned another chance to compete for the gold. If Lana and Naomi manage to topple the heels in a title match, Lana will win her first title in her WWE career.

