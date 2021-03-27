Nia Jax issues a challenge to former SmackDown Women's Champion

Alongside Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax is one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo recently defended their title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Fastlane. Now, Jax has her sights set on a new target.

On social media, Jax has been involved in a heated exchange with former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. After an intense back and forth between the two women on Twitter, The Irresistible Force challenged the third-generation star to a match.

Once again, you’re more than welcome tag us! The tag team champions @QoSBaszler. Nobody has been ducking you, we have been on your show for a couple months now and have barely seen you two, but you have an open invite to come to RAW for a proper ass whooping https://t.co/hJZycNpOTJ — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) March 26, 2021

In the post, Nia Jax explained that she's ready and willing to face Natalya in a match. She even invited the SmackDown star to come to RAW in order to facilitate the match. Jax also denied the idea that she has been avoiding Natalya.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are not short of potential challengers in WWE, with several women's tag teams lining up for a shot at the titles. One team that seems to be ready for a championship match is the relatively new pairing of Natalya and Tamina.

Natalya and Tamina have been on a roll since they joined forces. They have recently defeated The Riott Squad and the team of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. The duo could challenge Jax and Baszler for the titles at some point soon.

Nia Jax is currently involved in a romantic angle in WWE

Nia Jax and Reginald in WWE

Over the past few weeks, Nia Jax has been romancing Reginald, Carmella's former sommelier. Reginald has been qfeatured the women's tag division in recent months, and he has often interfered in title matches to help Jax and Baszler retain.

In a recent segment, Nia Jax took Regninald suit shopping, and she dragged her reluctant tag team partner along for the ride. Jax's potential rival, Natalya commented on this outing on Twitter by making fun of Baszler.

"On this road to #WrestleMania Here’s Tamina and I agreeing that Shayna is a third wheel now between Nia and Reggie. #StatementMakers #BoneBreakers #TitleTakers"

On this road to #WrestleMania ... Here’s Tamina and I agreeing that Shayna is a third wheel now between Nia and Reggie. #StatementMakers #BoneBreakers #TitleTakers pic.twitter.com/E6r2eKikXX — Natalie K. Neidhart (@NatbyNature) March 23, 2021

