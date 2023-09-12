Nia Jax's incredible weight loss: How much did The Irresistible Force lose?

Nia Jax made her comeback to the company last night on RAW. The former Women's Champion destroyed Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez during their main event match on Vince McMahon's final day with majority control over the company.

The Irresistible Force looked very different tonight from what she used to look like during her first main roster run with the company. The Samoan has transformed her body, lost a lot of weight, and become more fit. Some time ago, she revealed all about her weight loss.

Nia Jax spoke about her encouraging weight loss journey on social media sometime back. At her friend and WWE superstar Charlotte Flair's wedding, she claimed that she felt uncomfortable about herself and wanted to lose weight.

The Queen decided to help her, and the result speaks for itself. Flair motivates Jax and sends her various workouts on a regular basis to help Jax remain fit. She lost 48 pounds in just six months and is much happier than she ever was. Flair and Jax, on many occasions, have been seen working out together.

The return of Nia Jax was not a last-minute move

Nia Jax had earlier made an appearance at this past WWE Royal Rumble. After that, there was no news of whether she was coming back to the company full-time. Her return last night shocked and surprised everyone as she decimated Ripley and Rodriguez.

According to Fightful Select, Nia Jax had signed full-time with the company a month ago. She was the first person signed by Vince McMahon after the chairman's return to the company. WWE also ended its hiring freeze this summer.

With her attack tonight, her intentions look clear. Jax wants to be the women's world champion. Along with her feud with Ripley, she could also be of great support to Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens against Judgment Day. She becomes a great equalizer to silence the group that has been dominating Monday Night Raw for over a year.

Earlier tonight, before their main event, Raquel Rodriguez claimed only she could match Rhea Ripey's strength for strength. With the return of the Irresistible Force, there is one more addition to the names of the strongest WWE women, with Ripley having one more target on her back.

