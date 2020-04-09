Nia Jax complained to WWE about a Superstar who hurt Alexa Bliss in the ring

Nia Jax made the comments on the latest Twitch stream hosted by Paige.

Jax stated that she couldn't see the Superstar hurting her friend, and finally complained to the higher-ups.

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

Former WWE Superstar Paige recently invited several WWE female Superstars for a live stream on her official Twitch handle. The conversation featured Paige, The IIconics, Nia Jax, Renee Young, and Natalya.

At one point during the stream, Nia Jax made some interesting comments while talking about Alexa Bliss. Jax stated that she went to upper management to complain about a wrestler who was hurting Bliss in the ring.

"I remember back when... I am not gonna mention any names but Lexi was working an angle, she was continuously getting hurt, in a certain angle with somebody. And I don't remember her not saying anything, specifically because she wanted to be a team player. Like, she was so nervous, she wanted to be a team player, she wanted to be somebody like, 'oh, I can do this', but me, personally, from the outside, looking in, I was so angry.

"I was like, 'no she cannot do this anymore. I personally would not allow her to get back in the ring to get hurt again', and I had to go to the people, to the higher-ups, and tell them, 'listen, Lexi is five foot nothing, a 100 pounds, getting thrown around like a little ragdoll and injured every night.' I was like, 'Put me in, I'm a 6 foot, 300-pound bi**h and I can handle it'.

the way Nia stepped in to protect Alexa’s health is everything 🤧 pic.twitter.com/BAZflibVGz — sarah 𑁍 (@flairsnia) April 9, 2020

She further stated that she simply couldn't keep watching this Superstar hurt Alexa Bliss on a regular basis, and was worried about the well-being of her best friend. Jax also said that it's a different thing to keep taking physical harm and trying to be a team player, but she wanted to stand up for her friend, be there for her at that time, and make sure that her life is going to be okay when she is done with wrestling.

The stream made waves among the WWE Universe almost immediately upon its original airing on Twitch, and fans began speculating on the identity of the person Nia was talking about during the stream. The majority agreed on the person being none other than former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Many explained that the way Rousey threw around Bliss during their feud back in 2018, which hints that she could be the one Jax is talking about. Jax tried to keep away from stirring any kind of controversy and didn't take any names. It doesn't seem like the identity of the Superstar will come out, unless the wrestler in question comes out and responds to Nia's comments, whether it be Rousey or someone else.