Nia Jax takes a hilarious dig at her critics

Jax has faced some criticism for being unsafe in the ring

Nia Jax has been on a dominant run ever since returning to WWE. The Irresistible Force was out injured for almost a year and will be looking to add the Women's Money In The Bank Briefcase to her kitty this Sunday.

However, Nia Jax's return has had its fair share of controversy. A few weeks ago on RAW, she had a botch in the match against Kairi Sane which had a lot of the fans criticizing her and deeming her unsafe to work with.

Tonight, The Irresistible Force was part of MVP's VIP Lounge alongside Shayna Baszler and Asuka.

A fan had posted on Twitter commenting on the mood of the Irresistible Force and Nia Jax responded to her. However, in the same response, she decided to take a hilarious dig at her critics.

The tweet from the fan contained a GIF that showed Nia Jax destroying some of the decorations of the VIP Lounge. She responded with a message saying the ropes have been injured and will be out for a few weeks because of her. You can see the tweet below.

Nia Jax's recent criticism

Many would remember Nia Jax injuring Becky Lynch in the build to Survivor Series 2018 when she botched a punch that left The Man in a bloody mess. The Irresistible Force has been taking things in her stride and has not been fazed by the criticism she has been getting online. In response to the Sane botch she had a couple of weeks ago, Nia Jax responded by calling out Ronda Rousey.

Advertisement

Money In The Bank 2020

This year's Money In The Bank PPV is truly unique. After it was confirmed that the ladder matches will be held at the WWE Headquarters, last week we also got to know that the men and women will be fighting for the respective briefcases at the same time.

Nia Jax will be joined by Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, and Carmella in the Women's MITB Ladder Match. The Irresistible Force is one of the favorites in the bout and it wouldn't be a surprise if she wins the entire thing as well.