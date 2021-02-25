"Without Nia Jax, you wouldn't be here" - Nia Jax takes shots at NXT Superstar on Twitter

Nia Jax has taken to Twitter to take shots at Raquel Gonzalez, ahead of their future clash for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

In the lengthy Twitter post, the current Tag Team Champion didn't pull any punches, going as far as suggesting Raquel Gonzalez would not be in the position of success she is in without Nia Jax.

Here is what Nia Jax said on Twitter:

"I’ve spent years working all over the world, busting my a**, collecting awards, breaking the mold, creating a name for myself. Carving a place out in history for a woman like me! While you’ve been sitting comfy in NXT for years @RaquelWWE, w/out Nia Jax, you wouldn’t be here."

The post was also accompanied by a video package containing clips and interviews of Nia Jax and her tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, as well as their future challengers, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

Gonzalez and Kai are in line for the shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after besting the team of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in the finals of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Last week on NXT, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler appeared on NXT to play mind games with their future challengers. The segment ended with Gonzalez referencing Jax's 'My Hole!' incident, which became somewhat of a viral sensation online.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defended their titles at Elimination Chamber

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with a win over the unlikely team of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Elimination Chamber.

Given that Banks and Belair are highly expected to clash at WrestleMania for Banks' SmackDown Women's Championship, it should come as no surprise that there is already friction brewing between the two, after their tag team loss.

Jax and Baszler will be defending their titles on next week's episode of NXT. If Gonzalez and Kai are successful, given their inexperience on the main roster, it could be considered a tremendous upset.