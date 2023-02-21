Nia Jax, aka Lina Fanene, once told fellow WWE Superstar Lana to go back to training in what seemed like a jibe at her critics.

Jax feuded with Lana, aka CJ Perry, from 2020 to 2021. The rivalry saw Jax put Lana through the table for nine consecutive weeks.

On the February 8, 2021, episode of WWE RAW, Lana defeated Nia Jax in a Tables match. The final moments of the bout saw Jax screaming in pain in an awkward moment that quickly went viral on Twitter.

Shortly after, Lana took a shot at Nia's embarrassing moment in a tweet. Jax responded to the same with what looked like a shot at WWE fans who dubbed her 'dangerous' in the ring:

"Listen. Don’t make me the bu** of your jokes @LanaWWE. You’re so dangerous, I could have really been hurt! You need to go back to training. I am outraged and this won’t slip through the cracks," she wrote.

Nia Jax has clapped back at her critics frequently in the past

Jax made news for all the wrong reasons multiple times during her WWE run. The WWE Universe blasted her for injuring the likes of Becky Lynch, Kairi Sane, and others.

While speaking to Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Jax once opened up about accusations of being reckless in the ring:

“In my career, I know I’ve injured two people. Obviously, Becky was one of them. There is another one, I don’t want to call her out, but I know I did. I profusely apologized. Other things, they made like a whole YouTube about certain things. Hey, guess what, we get in there and we’re going 300 days a year and not all my moves are going to look super clean and smooth, but I’m not injuring people or purposely going out to hurt people.” [H/T Fightful]

WWE released Jax in late 2021. Her only outing in the squared circle since her release came at Royal Rumble 2023. She lasted two minutes in the Women's match, and it took 11 women to throw her out of the ring.

Were you a fan of Nia Jax during her WWE run? Sound off in the comments below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes