Nick Aldis to add a huge clause to the Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble match? Exploring potential announcement

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are set to collide in a blockbuster Ladder Match this Saturday at Royal Rumble. This rivalry has reached a boiling point, as both superstars have turned the WWE landscape into a warzone. Given their animosity and disdain for each other, Nick Aldis could add a massive clause to their upcoming championship match this week.

Aldis could announce that the loser of the Owens vs. Rhodes match at Royal Rumble would quit SmackDown. It is because this rivalry has reached a whole new level, transcending the heights of ferocity. Both superstars are eager to destroy one another. There are chances that their Royal Rumble match may not satiate their hunger.

Therefore, Nick Aldis might add that huge clause to their upcoming match to keep the two combustible elements apart. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens staying in the same brand and under the same roof even after Royal Rumble might lead to more chaos and pandemonium. The two bitter rivals could continue to tear each other apart, causing wide-scale havoc on the show.

Hence, there is a good possibility that the SmackDown General Manager might decide to move the loser to Monday Night RAW to prevent further chaos and mayhem on the blue brand. This will give The American Nightmare and The Prizefighter a fresh start after their long-standing feud potentially ends at the impending spectacle this Saturday.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Will Nick Aldis add that potential clause to their match? Only time will tell. The abovementioned angle is nothing but speculation.

Nick Aldis may have a backup plan to prevent mishap in the Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes match

The upcoming match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble is expected to see a maelstrom of chaos. Despite those, The American Nightmare is likely to emerge triumphant in the high-stakes Ladder Match in Indianapolis this Saturday.

However, this may not sit well with Owens. After the match, he could unleash a ruthless attack on Rhodes to avenge his potential loss. As a result, Nick Aldis could come out to the ramp and state that he knew what was about to unfold post-match. The General Manager could make an emphatic statement, saying he already had a backup plan.

Following this, Randy Orton's theme song could echo in the arena. The Viper could make a shocking return, coming to the aid of Cody Rhodes. With a score to settle with Kevin Owens, he might go right after KO to seek vengeance.

However, this is currently speculation. Will WWE bring back The Apex Predator at Royal Rumble? It remains to be seen.

