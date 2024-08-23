Nick Aldis to announce 2 huge matches for Bash in Berlin weekend on SmackDown tonight? Exploring the chances

WWE's Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event is just a week away, and the Stamford-based company is leaving no stone unturned to make it a star-studded show. The upcoming edition of SmackDown will be the penultimate episode of the blue brand before the event and it will see the feuds and storyline change gears. However, General Manager Nick Aldis could also make a major announcement and add two huge matches for the Bash in Berlin weekend.

In a blockbuster announcement, Aldis could state that Nia Jax would defend her WWE Women's Championship against Mia Yim next week on the go-home edition of SmackDown before the PLE. This is a rivalry that has been going on for a while on the blue brand. It took a whole new turn lately when The O.C. member crashed Jax's championship celebrations last week.

Therefore, Nick Aldis might take matters into his own hands and put the two women against each other, allowing them to settle their scores in a match. This week on SmackDown, Aldis could make the WWE Women's Championship match between Mia Yim and Nia Jax official for the Bash in Berlin weekend.

Another match that could be announced for the go-home edition of SmackDown before Bash in Berlin 2024 is Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes. The rivalry between both superstars is far from over after what transpired last week. Even though Hayes defeated the Mexican star via roll-up, things descended into chaos after he began berating the latter after the match. An ugly brawl erupted in the ring, which caused the referees and officials to come out.

Therefore, Nick Aldis could finally look to settle this once and for all. He could announce a rematch between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes for next week with a massive stipulation. It could pave the way for a fourth chapter to unfold in their intriguing rivalry on SmackDown. Therefore, the chances of these two matches being made official for the Bash in Berlin weekend are good.

Nick Aldis could also make a match official for WWE Bash in Berlin tonight

Four matches have been made official for the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event so far, with three being from RAW and one from SmackDown. There is a good possibility that WWE could add at least one more match to the card, which might potentially be from the blue brand.

Nick Aldis could make an announcement on the upcoming edition of SmackDown regarding the addition of a match to the Bash in Berlin card. The bout in question could be from the women's division.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill could compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the impending spectacle. It would allow the Stamford-based promotion to feature two of its biggest stars from the women's division on the card for its grand event in Germany.

It will be interesting to see what Nick Aldis has in store this week on SmackDown and whether he makes any match official for Bash in Berlin 2024.

