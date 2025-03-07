Nick Aldis to announce a Loser Leaves Town match between two WWE legends for WrestleMania? Exploring the potential

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 is heating up amid a chaotic week in The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut. One major thing that happened recently was the return of Randy Orton, who showed up at Elimination Chamber to save Sami Zayn and get revenge from Kevin Owens.

The Viper tried to hit The Prizefighter with a Punt Kick at Elimination Chamber to avenge receiving a Piledriver from him on SmackDown a couple of months ago. The two men want to end each other's career, so Nick Aldis could announce a Loser Leaves Town match between them at WrestleMania 41.

It would be the only sensible way to end their feud, as both of the stars can not remain on the same brand for long. So, the loser at the Grandest Stage of Them All could leave WWE SmackDown and join RAW.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens were supposed to face off at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year, but the match never happened due to a brawl erupting between them prior to it. It is going to be very hard for Nick Aldis to keep them under control on The Road to WrestleMania and ensure that they have a proper encounter this time.

WWE could write the loser of the match off television for a couple of weeks after The Show of Shows and bring them back on RAW when the Draft takes place.

WWE could unban the Punt Kick for Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton's Punt Kick is one of the most dangerous maneuvers in pro wrestling. It was banned by WWE in 2012 to prevent wrestlers from getting concussions. The Apex Predator has used it rarely since then. He hit the move on several names in 2020 when he went back to being The Legend Killer.

Kevin Owens would have become the latest name to be on the receiving end of the move, but security intervened at Elimination Chamber and stopped Orton from hitting it.

The Stamford-based promotion has seen a more brutal style of wrestling since Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer in 2022, so the creative could allow the veteran to use the move for a special occasion. The WWE creative is likely saving it for The Show of Shows. Randy Orton hitting KO with a Punt Kick would make for a special WrestleMania moment.

