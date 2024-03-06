Nick Aldis to arrange blockbuster trade to bring top feud to SmackDown? - 4 directions for Trick Williams following WWE NXT return

WWE NXT aired last night on the USA Network. The big show featured two title matches, as The Wolfdogs successfully defended their belts against Chase U, and The Kabuki Warriors retained their titles against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

The show also featured the return of William Regal, but perhaps most notably, the big-time program on the USA Network featured the return of Trick Williams. Williams had been out of action ever since NXT Vengeance Day last month.

Trick returned after Tony D'Angelo successfully defeated Carmelo Hayes to become the number-one contender for the NXT Championship. The Don revealed that he had a surprise for Hayes, and Trick Williams showed up, attacking the former NXT Champion and a few of his flunkies.

Now that the incredibly popular star is back on television, many are wondering what's next for him. Some hope to see him move on to a World Title program, while others hope for a dream singles match between the two former allies at Stand & Deliver. In this article, we will take a look at a handful of possible routes his career could take in the coming weeks and months.

Below are four directions for Trick Williams following his WWE NXT return.

#4. Trick Williams could fight Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver

Carmelo Hayes on NXT.

The story of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes in WWE is an interesting one. Carmelo was trying to rise up through the ranks when NXT transitioned to 2.0. He and Trick became friends and partners, with Williams often serving as Hayes' hype man.

Over time, however, Trick began moving up the ranks himself. He became popular with the audience and started to pick up big wins. This made Carmelo Hayes grow bitter and led to him beating down his former ally with a steel chair at NXT Vengeance Day. Now, the pair are likely on a path to clash at Stand & Deliver.

In some ways, this is a dream match. The two have been linked up on television for years now. For a while, there was no sign of this match happening. Now, there's a chance it could, so it would be wise for NXT to book the bout while they still can before Melo moves up to the main roster full-time.

#3. Trick Williams could recruit some help to fight off Carmelo's new lackeys

Expand Tweet

As noted in the previous entry, for a long time, Trick Williams served as Carmelo Hayes' hype man on WWE NXT. Not only did he hype Carmelo up, however, but he also regularly interfered on Melo's behalf.

After the pair parted ways, Carmelo Hayes was seemingly on a path all by himself. However, that changed on this week's show. On WWE NXT this week, Hayes surrounded himself with big masked men who were his personal security.

Trick knows Melo's game all too well, so he may recruit help to make sure he can fight off these giants. Malik Blade, Edris Enofe, Nathan Frazer, and Axiom are all solid choices to join his cause. Together, they could survive the onslaught.

#2. He could interject himself in the upcoming fight between Ilja Dragunov & Tony D'Angelo

The Don of NXT Tony D'Angelo.

Carmelo Hayes had a big match on WWE NXT this week. He challenged The Don of NXT himself, Tony D'Angelo. The two locked horns to win a shot at Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.

To the surprise of many, Tony won the bout and will now be challenging for the NXT Championship at the brand's biggest show of the year. There's a chance that things could change now that Trick Williams is back on WWE television, however.

Williams could talk to NXT GM Ava or Shawn Michaels and ask them to consider adding him to the title match at WrestleMania weekend. This would change the singles bout at Stand & Deliver and turn it into a Triple Threat Match. Trick only lost to Ilja thanks to interference from Carmelo, so it could be argued that he deserves a shot at the gold.

#1. Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams could transition to WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes has been a key figure on NXT for quite some time, but he hasn't only been appearing on the white & gold brand lately. Hayes has also appeared on WWE's biggest show, Friday Night SmackDown, on and off over the past several months.

Many believe that the former NXT Champion is on his way to the blue brand full-time, as he's been seen talking to the brand's GM, Nick Aldis, on more than one occasion. WWE could add an intriguing twist that they've never done before and ultimately move both Carmelo and Trick Williams up to SmackDown together and continue their feud there.

If Nick Aldis offers a blockbuster trade to NXT General Manager Ava, she may be willing to lose out on two of her biggest stars. For example, Nick Aldis could offer her the returning Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and maybe even another underutilized performer that NXT can rebuild. Then Trick and Melo can continue their feud on SmackDown.

