Nick Aldis to ban 2 former champions from WWE SmackDown after a massive incident? Exploring the potential

Nick Aldis has been doing an incredible job managing the chaos on WWE SmackDown. Over the past few years, Aldis has established himself as a stern authoritarian figure who seeks discipline and decorum on the show. However, this week, two former champions could cause a major ruckus, which may lead the general manager to ban them from SmackDown.
Damian Priest and Aleister Black could be involved in a major brawl on the blue brand. Last week, the former AEW star launched a brutal attack on The Punisher after their match ended in disqualification. There is a good possibility that Priest might exact revenge on Black this week by attacking him. Considering their animosity, it could lead to a massive brawl.
Both superstars might use steel chairs and kendo sticks to brutalize each other in a brawl that might spill into ringside. As a result, Nick Aldis could rush to the scene along with a horde of security personnel to control the situation. However, Aleister Black and Damian Priest might end up laying their hands on WWE officials in the heat of the moment.
This could enrage Aldis, and he might suspend both superstars from the show for the foreseeable future. Such an angle could add much more intensity and drama to the ongoing feud between the two former champions. Furthermore, the SmackDown general manager might impose a hefty fine on Black and Priest for their potential actions.
However, the above angle is merely speculation at the moment, and it remains to be seen what Nick Aldis does. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and former NXT Champion Aleister Black.
Nick Aldis to book Damian Priest against Aleister Black at Clash in Paris?
Clash in Paris is set to be the next big premium live event on the WWE calendar. Considering it is the company's first major show in Paris, Triple H might have some big matches planned for the event. The company is building Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest as a prominent feud on SmackDown.
With all the chaos going around, there is a possibility that Nick Aldis could add this match to the card for the European show. It has been a long time since Black and Priest competed at a premium live event. Both superstars have been somewhat lost in the shuffle lately and need a big moment.
Therefore, a match at a big event like Clash in Paris would put Aleister Black and Damian Priest in the spotlight. Besides, the Stamford-based promotion has seemingly moved away from the five-match PLE format, which now allows them to feature more matches on the card.
Hence, there is a good chance that Nick Aldis could make Priest vs. Black official for Clash in Paris in the coming weeks. However, this remains speculation as of now. It will be interesting to see where this feud leads.
