Nick Aldis to ban 2 former champions from WWE SmackDown after a massive incident? Exploring the potential

Nick Aldis has been doing an incredible job managing the chaos on WWE SmackDown. Over the past few years, Aldis has established himself as a stern authoritarian figure who seeks discipline and decorum on the show. However, this week, two former champions could cause a major ruckus, which may lead the general manager to ban them from SmackDown.

Ad

Damian Priest and Aleister Black could be involved in a major brawl on the blue brand. Last week, the former AEW star launched a brutal attack on The Punisher after their match ended in disqualification. There is a good possibility that Priest might exact revenge on Black this week by attacking him. Considering their animosity, it could lead to a massive brawl.

Both superstars might use steel chairs and kendo sticks to brutalize each other in a brawl that might spill into ringside. As a result, Nick Aldis could rush to the scene along with a horde of security personnel to control the situation. However, Aleister Black and Damian Priest might end up laying their hands on WWE officials in the heat of the moment.

Ad

Trending

This could enrage Aldis, and he might suspend both superstars from the show for the foreseeable future. Such an angle could add much more intensity and drama to the ongoing feud between the two former champions. Furthermore, the SmackDown general manager might impose a hefty fine on Black and Priest for their potential actions.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

However, the above angle is merely speculation at the moment, and it remains to be seen what Nick Aldis does. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and former NXT Champion Aleister Black.

Nick Aldis to book Damian Priest against Aleister Black at Clash in Paris?

Clash in Paris is set to be the next big premium live event on the WWE calendar. Considering it is the company's first major show in Paris, Triple H might have some big matches planned for the event. The company is building Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest as a prominent feud on SmackDown.

Ad

With all the chaos going around, there is a possibility that Nick Aldis could add this match to the card for the European show. It has been a long time since Black and Priest competed at a premium live event. Both superstars have been somewhat lost in the shuffle lately and need a big moment.

Therefore, a match at a big event like Clash in Paris would put Aleister Black and Damian Priest in the spotlight. Besides, the Stamford-based promotion has seemingly moved away from the five-match PLE format, which now allows them to feature more matches on the card.

Hence, there is a good chance that Nick Aldis could make Priest vs. Black official for Clash in Paris in the coming weeks. However, this remains speculation as of now. It will be interesting to see where this feud leads.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!