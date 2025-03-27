Nick Aldis to ban 32-year-old superstar from ringside on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is busy with conducting matches and keeping the wrestlers on his brand in check ahead of WrestleMania 41. As the blue-branded show goes to London this Friday, Aldis could ban Jacob Fatu from ringside to ensure a fair match for the US Championship.

LA Knight will defend the United States Championship against Braun Strowman on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in the O2 Arena. The Monster of All Monsters earned the title shot after defeating Jacob Fatu in a number one contender’s match last week.

The Samoan Werewolf didn’t lose via submission or pinfall, but the New Bloodline’s interference resulted in a DQ loss for him. Solo Sikoa and his crew tried to take the former Universal Champion down after the bell rang, but The Megastar rushed to the ring to save his future challenger.

Jacob Fatu is infamous for losing his cool and has attacked and destroyed Braun Strowman multiple times. A title shot loss without being truly defeated could make him more prone to attacking the former Black Sheep of the Wyatt Family in London.

Thus, WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could ban him from ringside to ensure the title defense happens smoothly. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa to split on WWE SmackDown?

The Bloodline witnessed the formation of a new branch after Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania XL loss to Cody Rhodes, with Solo Sikoa leading the New Bloodline. However, Sikoa lost control over his men following his Tribal Combat match against The OTC on RAW’s Netflix debut.

After surrendering the Ula Fala back to Reigns, Solo took a break, which translated as abandonment in the mind of Jacob Fatu. The New Bloodline has been facing problems since then. Last week, The Samoan Werewolf was seen tossing objects backstage after losing the number one contender’s match via DQ. He even asked his leader not to meddle in his business.

This was yet another occasion where tensions escalated between Fatu and Sikoa. Moreover, a distraction by Solo also cost The Samoan Werewolf a chance to get a spot in the Elimination Chamber, enabling Damian Priest to advance.

Thus, there is a chance that Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu could split soon. Since WrestleMania 41 is in just 23 nights, the duo could get in a clash and go their separate ways this week on WWE SmackDown. Later, Sikoa could face his personal enforcer in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for The New Bloodline.

