Nick Aldis to ban Bloodline member; Cody Rhodes to have another match in Berlin? - 4 things the WWE SmackDown GM can announce on this week's episode

WWE has announced two title matches for SmackDown tonight, one of which will see Jacob Fatu in action after he returned last week to take out Roman Reigns. Few would have done better with the blue brand's electric roster. Still, General Manager Nick Aldis is seemingly comfortable holding the reigns as he navigates amidst clashing egos and ever-changing dynamics.

Thus, he may have a few surprise announcements planned for tonight's show. Here, we look at four things Nick Aldis can make official on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Tonga Loa is banned from the Tag Title Match

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The Street Profits defeated DIY on SmackDown last week to become the No. 1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are now scheduled to challenge The Bloodline for the titles on the blue brand tonight.

The Solo Sikoa-run faction has a history of using the numbers to their advantage and would likely plan the same for tonight's title bout. However, Nick Aldis could make a huge change by banning Tonga Loa from ringside and preventing him from potentially interfering in the match to help Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Grayson Waller on next week's SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Last week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes saved Kevin Owens from an A-Town Down Under beatdown. Grayson Waller has since taken shots at The American Nightmare, calling him a villain in his story, which set up a segment between them on SmackDown.

Their promo war on the upcoming episode could set up a massive single match for Cody Rhodes on the blue brand's final edition before Bash in Berlin. This would see him lock horns with Waller one day before he defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in Germany.

#3. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes becomes a Best of 7 Series

Andrade and Carmelo Hayes have been involved in an intriguing rivalry on SmackDown that has grown more and more intense with each passing week. Last week, additional WWE security personnel were required to separate the two men following their match, which ended with Hayes picking up a win.

Fans are heavily invested in their feud, and Nick Aldis could turn things up a notch by announcing a seven-match series between the two superstars. This would inevitably help build Andrade and Hayes, pushing him into the United States Championship picture. At the same time, the reiging champion LA Knight remains occupied in a title feud with Santos Escobar.

#4. Nia Jax's first title defense as WWE Women's Champion

Nia Jax defeated Bayley to win the WWE Women's Championships, with slight help from her friend and Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton. The latter also threw a massive celebration for Jax's title win on last week's show, but it ended with Mia 'Michin' Yim destroying the setup.

We may soon see Jax put her title on the line against Yim, and Nick Aldis could announce this match tonight. It will be interesting to see if this title bout is booked for Bash in Berlin or next week's SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback