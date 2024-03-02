Nick Aldis to ban current champion from WWE SmackDown after recent attack? Exploring potential punishment

This week on WWE SmackDown, Dakota Kai made her return to the ring for the first time since May 2023 and turned heel when she refused to tag in the match to help Bayley.

This led to an assault from Damage CTRL and Women's Champion IYO SKY also took part in the beatdown while the match was still on officially and delivered a kick to the back of Bayley's head. Even though there was no announcement, it should have been an instant disqualification when SKY got involved, which would have led to Bayley winning the match, which was for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Expand Tweet

A win here would have allowed Bayley a rematch, something that Nick Aldis could now offer to the former Women's Champion next week on WWE SmackDown and allow her to pick her own partner. Aldis does need to ensure that Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are not factors in the match, which could lead to him banning the two women from the arena for next week's show to give Bayley a fair shot at revenge.

Will The Kabuki Warriors be banned from ringside at WWE WrestleMania?

The odds are definitely stacked against Bayley at the moment since there are now four members of Damage CTRL against her. She could use a bit of a strict hand from management to ensure she is given a fair shot at WrestleMania XL.

The Kabuki Warriors could be forced to defend their championships as part of the show, so they can't be banned from being a part of the event, but Aldis can tell them not to be at ringside or in the ringside area for the match. This should apply for Dakota Kai as well, which would then even the odds for Bayley.

Bayley needs a WWE ally, and Jade Cargill teased that she could be the one to help her, which would make next week quite interesting.

Do you think Nick Aldis will step in to help Bayley on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE