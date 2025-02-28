Nick Aldis to ban Judgment Day member; massive Roman Reigns WWE return bombshell? 4 Things the SmackDown GM can announce on this week's episode

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is set for a hectic schedule tonight on the blue brand show. This edition serves as the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown leading up to the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Ad

The episode promises significant announcements, with numerous high-stake matches in the Elimination Chamber card. That being said, GM Nick Aldis has plenty on his plate and could take actions that would have major implications in the coming weeks.

Here are some announcements General Manager Nick Aldis might make on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

#4. Nick Aldis could warn The Rock on behalf of Triple H

The Final Boss shocked the world with his stunning return last week on the blue brand, calling out Cody Rhodes and offering The American Nightmare to be his champion while dropping a cryptic message that he does not seek the title but rather desires his soul.

Ad

Trending

Rock's offer left fans and Rhodes perplexed. Acknowledging this, the Brahma Bull granted the champion some time and advised him to consider his decision wisely, as it would affect his future.

Ad

Tonight, GM Nick Aldis could appear on the blue brand to address the WWE Universe on behalf of Triple H and challenge Dwayne's claims of supreme power in the Stamford-based promotion. Aldis could remind fans and Rhodes that no one has control above The Game and warn The Rock against making false statements.

A similar situation occurred last year when The Final Boss and Hunter confronted each other at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff show and during the February 9, 2024, episode of SmackDown, when Triple H, alongside Nick and Adam in his corner, fired shots at The Rock for overturning his decision.

Ad

#3. SmackDown GM could reveal a massive bombshell regarding Roman's return

A couple of hours ago, WWE officially announced that Roman Reigns will appear on March 21 and 28. The OTC hasn’t been seen on television since his loss at the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reigns reacted to the announcement, confirming that receipts are directed at CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Nick Aldis could kick off SmackDown tonight and drop a bombshell that Reigns has sent a warning to Punk and Rollins that he is coming for them immediately as he returns to the blue brand.

Aldis could further add that the OTC has also called them out for a one-on-one interaction with him on the March 21 edition of the blue brand.

Ad

#2. Nick Aldis to ban Dominik from ringside

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured a significant title change as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Naomi and Bianca Belair for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, aided by Dominik Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following their setback, Naomi and Belair may approach Aldis to question why they unjustly lost their tag titles. Dirty Dom caused considerable distraction during their match against Liv and Raquel, contributing to their eventual defeat. Some fans are advocating for Latino Heat to be banned from the WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber to prevent a similar outcome. Aldis could utilize his authority to ban Dirty Dom from ringside during the Women’s Chamber bout.

Ad

#1. Aldis could introduce Jade as Chelsea Green’s mystery opponent for WWE Women's US Championship

Jade Cargill last appeared on WWE television on the November 22, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where she was violently attacked backstage by an unknown assailant. Following this incident, the Stamford-based promotion announced that Big Jade had sustained injuries and would be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier reports suggested that Cargill was seen at the performance center, hinting at her potential return soon. WWE has teased her comeback as Aldis revealed new information regarding Jade’s mystery attacker. A clip of Liv and Raquel leaving just as Big Jade was taken away in an ambulance was showcased.

Cargill may finally make her return to the blue brand this week. Nick Aldis might reveal her as a mystery opponent for Chelsea Green tonight. Jade could defeat Green and become the new Women’s US Champion while also unveiling her mystery attacker, adding another thrilling storyline on the Road to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback