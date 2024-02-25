Nick Aldis to ban major WWE star from SmackDown as punishment for unprovoked attack? Exploring the chances

Nick Aldis could have his hands full this week on WWE SmackDown since the likes of AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and even LA Knight will all be knocking down his door asking for a chance at revenge following Elimination Chamber.

AJ Styles wasn't part of the match and he involved himself in order to send a message to LA Knight, while Logan Paul decided to take it upon himself to cost Randy Orton his chance to main event WrestleMania.

Orton had the match won, he had already RKO'd Drew McIntyre and now the Scottish star will be handed a World Championship match because he was in the right place at the right time. Paul was eliminated by Orton after an RKO and then rolled back into the ring at the most opportune time to punch him in the face using brass knuckles.

At the time the gates to the chamber were open and he should have been leaving. This is the second time he has stretched the rules of the Chamber match after attacking Seth Rollins in last year's match when he wasn't a member of the field.

Whilst technically he didn't break any rules, he did give himself a slight advantage by taking a weapon into the cage and then interfered in the finish of the match when he had already been eliminated.

Will Nick Aldis address his actions on WWE SmackDown?

While AJ Styles will probably be fined for his actions, it would make sense if Paul was handed some kind of punishment since he isn't expected to be part of every episode of SmackDown until WrestleMania.

Much like Roman Reigns, Paul isn't seen as a full-time star despite holding a title and since he competed in the Chamber and on SmackDown a few weeks ago, it's likely he will now take some time off whilst his WrestleMania challenger, likely to be Randy Orton, is determined.

It could also be for his own safety if Aldis wants Randy Orton to allow Logan Paul to make it to WrestleMania in one piece.

Whether or not Nick Aldis decides to ban him remains to be seen, but someone as rich as Logan Paul would hardly be affected by a fine.

