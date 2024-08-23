Nick Aldis to ban major WWE Superstar from Bash in Berlin? Exploring potential punishment

WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event is set to take place next weekend. So far only one match has been officially announced for brand SmackDown.

Kevin Owens challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is the only match announced by Nick Aldis as of writing, which means there will likely be several announcements in the coming weeks.

The Bloodline is expected to be involved in the premium live event, but with two weeks of build, it remains unclear which of the faction members might be in action and who their opponents could be.

Roman Reigns isn't expected to return before Bash in Berlin, but if Jimmy Uso were to return to confront The Bloodline and get a match against his own brother, Solo Sikoa at the premium live event, then Nick Aldis would have a major decision to make.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

It is clear that Jacob Fatu is The Enforcer of the group and quite the force to be reckoned with. His attack on Roman Reigns last week should be enough for Aldis to step in and make it clear that if Sikoa has a singles match then Fatu shouldn't be allowed at ringside. Failing which the bout will surely end predictably in The Bloodline's favor.

Jacob Fatu should be banned from WWE Bash in Berlin

Jacob Fatu has shown what he is capable of and when Roman Reigns returns he will likely be his new target. But at Bash in Berlin, it should be a one-on-one match to allow Jimmy Uso to exact revenge on Sikoa for kicking him out of The Bloodline.

At the time, Fatu wasn't a member of The Bloodline so he shouldn't feel the need to involve himself in the match. That being said, Nick Aldis may be the one who is forced to ban him from the show, especially if he attacks another star in the weeks building up to the event.

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa needs to show the WWE Universe why he should be acknowledged as The Tribal Chief. This could be done at Bash in Berlin by taking matters into his own hands and getting the job done without any help from his faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback