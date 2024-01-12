Nick Aldis to ban two major stars from WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 could see two superstars not appearing at this mega event. This could be due to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis banning them from the premium live event tonight on the blue brand's show.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

The odds are heavy against Reigns, as The Tribal Chief does not even need to be pinned to lose his championship. However, Roman has always found a way to retain his title courtesy of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and even Jey Uso earlier.

This could be the very reason Nick Aldis could ban Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso from appearing at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The SmackDown General Manager would love a fair contest, and he knows that with The Bloodline around, the match will be anything but fair.

How things go down for Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event remains to be seen.

A former World Heavyweight Champion feels WWE will shock the world at the 2024 Royal Rumble

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

While many fans have accused Reigns' matches of being predictable, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry claims that this one will be different. The World's Strongest Man feels that this match at the 2024 Royal Rumble will shock the world.

"They're (WWE) going to do something that's going to shock us, was the first thing I thought," Mark Henry said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Mark also claimed that WWE fans who felt that Roman's matches have a similar pattern would be shocked.

"Roman, for all those fans and people that aren't fans of Roman Reigns because they feel like his matches are so regimented, that they're the same match... not this time. It's going to be different, and the structure of it is going to be different because of the principalities of it," Mark Henry said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will certainly make a blockbuster start for WWE this year. It will also mark the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 40.

