Nick Aldis to ban two WWE superstars from WrestleMania 40? Analyzing possible swerve

Last Friday on SmackDown, it was revealed that Bayley would challenge her former teammate and the current WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY, at WrestleMania 40.

Despite wanting to go after Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Bayley changed her mind after becoming aware of the attempted alienation by IYO and the rest of her Damage CTRL teammates.

While they will be facing off against each other in a one-on-one match, SKY has the numbers advantage at this moment in time, with current Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane by her side.

Therefore to suppress the expected outside interference of the Tag Team Champions, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis may look to ban Asuka and Kairi from showing up at WrestleMania 40 so that Bayley and SKY can have a fair and even contest.

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40 on either April 6th or 7th.

CM Punk wants WWE to put some respect on Bayley's name

Last night, WWE looked ahead to WrestleMania 40 as it had The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch all feature at the Kickoff press event.

One star who was not there, however, was Women's Rumble winner Bayley. This led to many being annoyed with the company, given the big match that she is supposedly set to be in at the show.

Speaking at the WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event, CM Punk went to bat for Bayley, stating that she should have been represented on the poster for this year's Show of Shows.

"I just feel the need to, as a broadcast journalist, express the fact that I really wanted to talk about Bayley and how she won the Royal Rumble for the women, and she wasn't represented on the poster. It felt like she needed a presence there. I got caught up talking about The Rock and [Roman] Reigns and Cody [Rhodes] and Seth [Rollins] and all that, but very much in the main event mix is Bayley. She won the Rumble, don't forget it, put some respect on her name."

Despite having been in the company for over a decade, WrestleMania 40 will be Bayley's first singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

