Nick Aldis has a big problem on WWE SmackDown next week; could WrestleMania plans be affected? Exploring possible angle

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will play a major role in accentuating the feuds and storylines heading into WrestleMania 40. Several matches have been advertised for the show, including two qualifier matches for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at the two-night extravaganza.

However, General Manager Nick Aldis could have a big problem with the blue brand next week, which has the potential to have major implications at The Show of Shows. The qualifier match between Street Profits and AOP could end in a no-contest as Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross are expected to interfere.

This could ruin the brackets of the ongoing tournament and cause a major problem for the SmackDown GM, putting him in a quandary. As a result, the winner of the other qualifier match between The O.C. and the team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory might get a direct spot in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40. Therefore, the 'Mania plans may not necessarily be affected.

However, if chaos breaks out during the match between Street Profits and AOP, it could certainly infuriate Aldis, thus putting him in a dilemma. As a result, the SmackDown general manager might come to a major conclusion in his attempt to end the rivalry between the two factions.

Aldis could announce a huge six-man tag team affair between The Final Testament and The Pride at The Showcase of the Immortals next week.

Matches and segments advertised for the upcoming edition of SmackDown

The March 22, 2024 episode of Smackdown will emanate from the city of Milwaukee in Wisconsin, and WWE has advertised some huge matches and segments for the show. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will look to settle the score in a one-on-one match.

Additionally, the company has advertised two qualifier tag-team matches for the right to compete in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. Street Profits will battle AOP in one match, while The O.C. will lock horns with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also advertised for the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief will come face-to-face with Cody Rhodes in an epic segment on the blue brand ahead of their encounter at The Show of Shows.

