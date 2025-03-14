Nick Aldis to bring back female WWE legend after 37 months to restore order on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown has been featuring some of the biggest storylines on the Road to WrestleMania 41, particularly in the women's division. Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows next month, and chaos broke out between both women on the blue brand this week in Barcelona, Spain.

With no security and officials able to get them under control, GM Nick Aldis might bring his wife, WWE legend Mickie James, back on main roster TV for the first time since Royal Rumble 2022 to restore order. James could be featured as the co-General Manager of the brand to take care of the blue brand's women's division on Friday nights.

Charlotte Flair faced B-Fab in a singles match on the blue brand, making her submit to a figure-eight leg lock. While Flair won, she didn't break her submission until her WrestleMania opponent came out, and a brawl broke out between them.

After both women tore each other apart, things seemed to have cooled down. However, just when The Miz was about to start his talk show, the brawl between them made its way back on the stage. Mickie James could play a massive role if she decides to get back on the main roster, with a massive role on the blue brand.

Further, James could also end up being the guest referee in the massive Flair vs. Stratton match at WrestleMania. While this is all speculation, we have to wait to see how Nick Aldis will handle this ongoing situation.

Mickie James is currently a major part of WWE

The legendary Mickie James is currently a part of the Stamford-based company. The star is a coach on WWE's series LFG: Legends and Future Greats on A&E Network and was also seen motivating Jaida Parker at NXT Roadblock earlier this week.

With the former Women's Champion already having a major name in the company, a possible role as the General Manager of the women's division could add massive value to the storylines. Fans will have to wait and see if the wrestling legend is featured as the General Manager to restore order any time in the future.

