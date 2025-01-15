Nick Aldis to bring back WWE legend on SmackDown and put her in Women’s Royal Rumble match? Chances explored

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis might lose a few stars due to the ongoing transfer window. However, the GM may use this opportunity to bring back a legend to the blue brand. Moreover, he could also put Mickie James in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

The 45-year-old is a former WWE Superstar and one of the few wrestlers to hold both the Divas and the Women’s Championship. James is currently a creative director at Ohio Valley Wrestling. Interestingly, she was recently spotted backstage on this week’s episode of NXT along with Lola Vice.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This could be a potential hint that Mickie James could return to WWE. With the Stamford-based promotion’s comeback machinery and the Royal Rumble drawing near, the probability of the 45-year-old’s comeback becomes even higher.

Notably, James is also the wife of Nick Aldis. Thus, WWE could make the SmackDown General Manager give his wife a push. While this is a significant direction in which the story could go, all of this is speculation so far.

Nick Aldis could also take part in the Royal Rumble

While Nick Aldis is currently managing SmackDown, he actually has a really impressive pro wrestling record. Aldis is a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and one of his title reigns lasted for a whopping 1043 days. Several fans and analysts have been waiting for WWE to use Aldis in the ring as soon as possible. Interestingly, this could become a reality at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Aldis could field himself as one of the participants in the 30-man contest and showcase his in-ring talents. Notably, the first time Nick Aldis was dethroned as the NWA Champ, the man who pinned him was none other than Cody Rhodes. Thus, the GM has a storyline waiting for him where he could avenge his 2018 All In defeat against The American Nightmare.

This would revive their hot cross-promotion feud and see Aldis work as a heel. It is also possible that the General Manager spot he leaves behind could be filled by Wade Barrett. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future for Aldis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback