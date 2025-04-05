Nick Aldis to bring the new leader of Wyatt Sicks at WrestleMania 41 to punish Randy Orton? Exploring the possibility

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis was in the ring when Kevin Owens told the WWE Universe the heartbreaking news about his neck injury and his leaving immediately for urgent surgery to fix it. Furthermore, Aldis told Randy Orton in the ring that KO was unfit to compete at The Show of Shows.

Hence, Orton now has no match at WrestleMania 41. However, before the SmackDown GM could say anything further, The Viper RKO’d him and left him lying motionless in the ring. Nick Aldis would be upset by The Viper’s actions on SmackDown.

Randy Orton was supposed to face Kevin Owens in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. With that now canceled, in a shocking twist, Nick Aldis might bring back the recently released AEW star and, Aleister Black as Randy’s mystery opponent to punish him for his actions. Recent speculations have suggested that Black could allegedly be the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks.

Since Black was released from AEW earlier this year, there has been a massive buzz around his potential return to WWE. In recent times, the Stamford-based promotion has been dropping hints that tease the Dutchman’s return.

Many feel that the former NXT Champion might emerge as the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks faction, as it would be the perfect revival for the fearsome stable, especially after they have seemingly been struggling to capture fans' attention.

Additionally, if Black gets a returning match against a legend like Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, it might even turn the faction's fortune around. Cody Rhodes got a match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania on his return to WWE, which turned out to be almost a career-altering move for Rhodes and the promotion.

That said, the abovementioned angle is still speculative, and nothing is confirmed yet.

Nick Aldis might make his in-ring debut in WWE

Other than Aleister Black being Randy’s mystery 'Mania opponent, another popular theory amongst fans is that WWE has potentially laid the foundations for the in-ring debut of the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

For quite some time, there was chatter online that the Stamford-based promotion was also interested in using Nick Aldis as a superstar, who could make an in-ring entry soon. Randy Orton took Aldis out with an RKO on the latest episode of the blue brand show.

There is a possibility that Nick might put his desk job aside for a night and reveal himself as Randy Orton's mystery opponent at The Show of Shows, creating an interesting scenario for fans on the historic night.

However, the scenario above is hypothetical, and it will be interesting to see how the SmackDown GM Aldis reacts to Randy Orton putting his hands on him ahead of WrestleMania 41.

