Nick Aldis to call back 10-time WWE Champion after 125 days to exact revenge on Randy Orton? Exploring potential return 

Nick Aldis was hit with an RKO last week on SmackDown and it appears that there could be a punishment heading Randy Orton's way.

Orton broke a major rule by attacking the General Manager, but because of how much he needs his star power on SmackDown, it's unlikely that he will suspend him for his actions.

Instead, it seems that Orton will be fined and Aldis will be left to plot his revenge which could come in the form of Brock Lesnar.

The former World Champion hasn't appeared on WWE TV since SummerSlam or on SmackDown since the beginning of the year, but he has his own history with Randy Orton and could be convinced by Aldis if the money is right.

Brock Lesnar once legitimately assaulted Orton at SummerSlam, so the two men could easily pick up where they left off.

Will Brock Lesnar be the bargaining chip against Randy Orton?

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar have an interesting history, and given that Orton is currently against The Bloodline it would make more sense for the two men actually to join forces.

Aldis seems to be quite the negotiator and after being on the receiving end of an RKO, he could convince Lesnar to return to WWE for the first time in four months to teach Orton a lesson.

Aldis has some sort of plan that he will be looking to pull together whether it's entering the ring again himself and facing Orton for the first time in a WWE ring, or using his newfound power to ensure that The Viper is taken down a few levels, it's almost a definite that he will be punished for his actions.

Do you think it's the perfect time for Lesnar to make his return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.