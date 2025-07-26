Nick Aldis to impose a SummerSlam ban on three WWE Superstars? Exploring the possibility

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 26, 2025 10:49 GMT
Nick Aldis and WWE SummerSlam (Image Credits: WWE.com and WWE SummerSlam on X)
Nick Aldis and WWE SummerSlam (Image Credits: WWE.com and WWE SummerSlam on X)

Nick Aldis made a blockbuster SummerSlam-related announcement on this week's edition of SmackDown. He has confirmed a TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. The Wyatt Sicks will defend their title against five other teams and could look to use the numbers advantage, unless Aldis decides to step in.

On this week's SmackDown, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis put the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Andrade and Rey Fenix. The match ended via DQ after Nikki Cross pulled the referee out of the ring, as the title didn't change hands.

Despite confirming a TLC Match for SummerSlam, Aldis could impose a SummerSlam ban on Cross, Erick Rowan, and Uncle Howdy to make sure no outsiders are involved during the contest. Rowan has been a game-changer for The Wyatt Sicks. The 43-year-old made sure that Gacy and Lumis defeated The Street Profits to win the titles before wiping out a bunch of superstars during the post-match brawl from this week's SmackDown.

Wyatt Sicks' Uncle Howdy revealed that he got a lot closer to WWE star Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan was a member of the original Wyatt Family, led by Bo Dallas' brother, the late Bray Wyatt. Following Wyatt's passing, Dallas, known as Uncle Howdy on WWE television, got a lot closer to Rowan.

Speaking on Dead Meat Presents, Dallas was asked about his relationship with the veteran superstar. He said:

"Yes, we did get closer... a lot closer. Even before that, with Brodie [Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee], you know, that brought me, Windham [Bray Wyatt], and Rowan even closer together. It’s been a wild road. It’s crazy to think about where we are right now, you know?"

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on the June 17, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. They were eventually drafted to SmackDown and have made a huge statement since returning to TV in May.

