Nick Aldis looking to fire 45-year-old WWE star ahead of Survivor Series? Exploring potential betrayal

Nick Aldis has only been in charge of WWE SmackDown for a few weeks, but it seems that he could have already become comfortable in the role.

Aldis appeared last night on RAW in a red suit, which could have been a sign that he is now looking to make waves on the red brand as well. Aldis showed up after several of his SmackDown stars invaded RAW and was open to discussing the issue with Adam Pearce in his office.

In recent weeks, as part of interviews and on SmackDown, Aldis has talked about how Adam Pearce had belittled him on several occasions. Following his appearance last night on RAW, the former IMPACT Wrestling star could be looking to prove that the 45-year-old can't handle the stress of his job so that he could take over both brands.

Adam Pearce has been under a lot of stress since Nick Aldis became SmackDown general manager

Nick Aldis has remained calm and made many surprising decisions on SmackDown over the past few weeks. However, Pearce has been seen getting in the middle of several brawls and saying that he needs "a drink" on a number of occasions.

This could all be used against him by Aldis if he were to speak to higher management in WWE and make it clear that Pearce was not handling the stress of his new role very well.

Pearce was able to control both RAW and SmackDown for around three years before the decision was made to add Nick Aldis to the blue brand. But in recent months, it's been made clear that the veteran is struggling on RAW, and Aldis could be looking to make a change.

