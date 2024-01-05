Nick Aldis to make a huge announcement concerning The Judgment Day at WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown could see some huge events unfolding tonight. We already know that Roman Reigns will have a new challenger by the end of the show. Butch could help a new superstar make his debut on the main roster. However, General Manager Nick Aldis could twist things up with one more key announcement.

Since Triple H has taken over the control of WWE's creative, things have gone back to being brand-specific. More specifically, the championships have become brand-specific. The Game even introduced the World Heavyweight Championship to give both brands their world titles.

There is one set of titles, however, that are not dedicated to one specific brand, and Nick Aldis could change this scenario on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution tonight. Aldis could split the WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Nick could even get permission from Triple H to take away Finn Balor and Damian Priest's SmackDown Tag Team Titles amid the Authors of Pain's return rumors.

Top WWE Superstar to return to SmackDown: New Year's Revolution tonight

WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution will witness the return of a global megastar tonight. While Roman Reigns is definitely returning this week, the fans will also get to see Logan Paul. The Maverick is not only a social media megastar but also the current United States Champion.

Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel 2023 to win the United States Championship. His first title defense will be at the 2024 Royal Rumble later this month. Over the past few weeks, WWE SmackDown has witnessed a United States Championship Tournament take place to determine Paul's next challenger. The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place tonight at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution between Santos Escobar and Kevin Owens.

Logan Paul is set to be on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution this week. The Maverick could be a guest at the commentary table, or he could also attack the winner of the United States Championship Tournament. Logan Paul has not defended his United States Title since winning it from Rey Mysterio. This is also due to his contract, which portrays him more as an attraction than a regular WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see what tricks the Maverick has up his sleeves at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution this Friday.

