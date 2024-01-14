Nick Aldis to make landscape-changing announcement on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential swerve

Nick Aldis has made it clear in recent weeks that he does not work with The Bloodline and he will not make any decisions in their favor. After the recent issues with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso during Roman Reigns' absence, Aldis could kick it up a new level and make a major SmackDown announcement.

Nick Aldis already announced that Roman Reigns would defend his Universal title in a Fatal Four-Way match at The Royal Rumble. The immediate response from The Bloodline was to hijack SmackDown and take out Randy Orton ahead of their match.

This could lead to him announcing that Roman Reigns will instead be forced to defend against 29 other men in the Men's Royal Rumble match. This would mean that AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton still have a shot, and he could even give them entries in the last 10 to ensure it's fair.

SmackDown showed that The Bloodline has no allies and everyone wants a shot at Roman's title. The fact that the Tribal Chief is rarely on SmackDown means that he could be forced to defend against 29 other men to make up for his absence.

Roman Reigns has become a thorn in the flesh of Nick Aldis since he became SmackDown General Manager. Aldis needs to make an example out of Reigns and this would be the perfect way.

Will Nick Aldis use Vince McMahon in 2016 as an example for The WWE Royal Rumble?

This won't be the first time Roman Reigns would be forced to compete in The Royal Rumble with his title on the line. Back in 2016, when the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had an issue with The Authority, he was forced by Mr. McMahon to defend his title against 29 other men in the traditional Royal Rumble match.

It was Triple H who came out on top that night and the same thing could happen again in less than two weeks if Nick Aldis decides to take it up a notch.

Does Roman Reigns deserve to defend his Championship in The Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.

