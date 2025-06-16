Nick Aldis to make major announcement on WWE RAW, causing issues with Adam Pearce? Exploring potential swerve

Nick Aldis will take charge of WWE RAW tonight since Adam Pearce is on vacation, but with Night of Champions just weeks away, Aldis could be forced to step in and make some vital decisions for the show.

There's a chance that Goldberg could make his long-overdue return on WWE RAW at some point in the next few weeks to set up a match with Gunther. But if that is tonight, then Aldis could make the match official for Night of Champions.

Pearce has a plan for the show, and rumors suggest that Goldberg's retirement match could happen at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The show is set to be in Atlanta and would allow Goldberg to bow out in front of his hometown, but Aldis could ruin this plan by rescheduling the bout. This might increase the tension between the two General Managers, potentially leading to a heated argument or a feud between them.

Gunther recently won back his World Heavyweight Championship, and with Night of Champions only two weeks away, it is likely that Goldberg's return could happen before the trip to Saudi Arabia.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have teased some tension in the past

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are technically considered rivals on opposite WWE brands. In the past, the two men have shown that there could be a feud there if needed, but nothing physical has ever followed through.

Aldis could definitely cause some problems if he were to make any matches official or make any changes that were not approved by Pearce first. There's also the fact that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed invaded WWE SmackDown and LA Knight invaded last week's RAW.

Knight is expected to invade RAW again tonight to interfere in the King of the Ring Tournament, which could lead to Aldis not handing out a worthy punishment. Pearce should have also punished Breakker and Reed, but Aldis could handle that himself if he finds the two men at RAW.

