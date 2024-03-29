Nick Aldis must announce two new WrestleMania 40 matches on SmackDown 

WrestleMania XL is just days away, and it is time for Nick Aldis to complete the match card for the mega event on SmackDown. The General Manager of the blue brand has several superstars yearning for a spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The likes of Bianca Belair and Rey Mysterio are still without a match for The Showcase of The Immortals. One would definitely expect them to appear on WWE's biggest event of the year.

Aldis should conclude his booking for WrestleMania XL on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma need to settle their score, while Belair could team up with Jade Cargill and Naomi to take on Damage CTRL.

Nick Aldis should ensure Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma settle their score at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma have been feuding for several months. The rivalry between the two stables has certainly given them an opportunity to settle their differences at WrestleMania XL.

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar faced off on last week's episode of SmackDown, and the latter emerged victorious courtesy of Dominik Mysterio's interference.

Escobar's stablemates, Angel and Berto, can qualify for the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. They will face the New Catch Republic in a qualifying match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

However, the feud between the factions is still in motion, and The Show of Shows is the perfect destination for a stable showdown. The Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma boast exciting high flyers, including Rey Mysterio, Joaquin Wilde, and Angel and Berto, who could steal the show at Lincoln Financial Field.

It would be interesting to see if the two factions get a chance to settle their differences at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jade Cargill's first SmackDown appearance should lead to a six-woman tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL

Nick Aldis also needs to decide the fate of the rest of Damage CTRL. IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner Bayley.

The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, may expect to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals. They have battled against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, as well as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

However, this is the perfect opportunity for Jade Cargill to make her second in-ring appearance. There have been teases of the former AEW TBS Champion facing or teaming up with The EST of WWE, and she will make her first appearance as a member of the blue brand tonight.

Cargill's in-ring debut since joining the Stamford-based company in September 2023 came during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Bianca Belair is the perfect partner for Jade, given her abilities and recent success at the top of the card. They could be joined by Naomi, who recently returned to WWE and has been appearing in the feud between Bayley and Damage CTRL.

Nick Aldis should snub The Final Testament and The Pride's WrestleMania XL ambitions

The Final Testament, led by Karrion Kross, is embroiled in a war with Bobby Lashley's Pride. The two stables have collided since Kross reintroduced the WWE Universe to the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering.

The Authors of Pain was surprisingly on the losing end of a tag team match with the Street Profits last week. Montez Ford pinned Akam before sliding out of the ring to celebrate with the rest of The Pride on SmackDown.

Nick Aldis might unfortunately leave the two stables off the WrestleMania XL card. Their feud has dragged on and failed to strike a chord with the WWE Universe, and both stables could do well with new directions.

It will be harsh to see the two factions not appear at WrestleMania XL, particularly the Street Profits and Lashley. They have been impressive each passing week since linking up, but the WWE roster is stacked with talent.

