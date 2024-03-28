Nick Aldis must put WWE legend in a faction warfare at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL is around the corner, and several superstars have already punched their tickets for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia. However, a prominent name who has yet to book his spot at The Show of Shows is WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

The upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be the penultimate episode of the blue brand before Wrestlemania XL. Therefore, Nick Aldis needs to book the legendary luchador in a huge match at the grand event on April 6-7.

The Great Latino War between Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma has been going on for months now. Hence, the SmackDown general manager must put Rey Mysterio in faction warfare against the Santos Escobar-led team at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

To capitalize on Rey Mysterio's WWE return

Rey Mysterio's return to WWE television following his injury has not yielded much, as the company has arguably failed to capitalize on it. Although the legendary luchador is involved in a rivalry with Santos Escobar and his faction, the storyline has progressed at a very slow pace.

Therefore, Nick Aldis must put the WWE legend in a high-profile match at WrestleMania XL to appropriately capitalize on his comeback. The SmackDown general manager could book a faction vs. faction match between Legado Del Fantasma and Latino World Ordeaccentuatingate Mysterio's return and revenge story against Escobar.

To put an end to the Great Latino War

The rivalry between Legado Del Fantasma and Latino World Order has reached a whole new level, as the two factions have been on a rampage for months. Therefore, Nick Aldis must put an end to this saga once and for all at WrestleMania XL by announcing a huge match.

Aldis needs to put Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in faction warfare, with Legado Del Fantasma taking on Latino World Order at The Show of Shows. Not only will this take the rivalry to its apogee, but it will also help WWE put an exclamation mark on the Great Latino War that has been going on for months.

To add more star power to the WrestleMania XL card

Rey Mysterio is one of the most iconic names in the pro wrestling industry and has been part of several WrestleMania events in the past. A legendary superstar of his caliber must not be left off the annual spectacle's match card.

If Nick Aldis puts the Hall of Famer in a faction vs. faction match at WrestleMania XL, it will add more star power to the match card. Mysterio's involvement in a multi-person match between Legado Del Fantasma and Latino World Order will elevate every superstar and add grandeur to The Show of Shows.

