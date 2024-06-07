Nick Aldis must upkeep his safety against AJ Styles by bringing in WWE star to SmackDown after 62 days

In the last few episodes of SmackDown, AJ Styles has asked General Manager Nick Aldis for a title shot and a match against the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. After Aldis turned down his request, The Phenomenal One hinted at retirement and wanted to address the WWE Universe.

Last Friday, Styles faked retirement. When Rhodes came to the ring to congratulate him on his legendary career, he attacked him, showing he had no plans to retire.

Now, Aldis is expected to confront The Phenomenal One for his actions, but he might not be alone. He should bring back Omos to protect himself.

Omos could appear on SmackDown to deal with AJ Styles

It wouldn't be surprising to see Omos appear on SmackDown for the first time in 62 days. The last time he was on the blue brand was on April 5 during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

It would be a great way to make a comeback to WWE, as he would side with Rhodes and Aldis against AJ Styles and The O.C.

Omos has a history with AJ Styles

Omos and AJ Styles once were friends and tag team partners. The duo became one of the top tag teams in WWE and became RAW Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 37 back.

Thus, the two know each other pretty well, and Omos could be the only one who could stop AJ Styles, who has wreaked havoc amid his heel turn.

Nick Aldis could use Omos as security against AJ Styles

We expect Nick Aldis to confront AJ Styles and his actions last week, but security will not stop the Phenomenal One from attacking the General Manager.

Instead, the presence of Omos could be what Nick Aldis wants to keep him safe in the ring and backstage. With that in mind, we shouldn't rule out the possibility of a feud between Omos and Styles, which would help the former make his way back to WWE.

