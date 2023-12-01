Nick Aldis to poach major WWE Superstar over to SmackDown to set up first-time-every showdown? Exploring potential scenario

It has been an incredible week for WWE since CM Punk returned to the company at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The moment has become the most social moment in history. However, Punk wasn't the only star to return to WWE at the PLE. Randy Orton also made his comeback and is now set to be part of SmackDown tonight, giving GM Nick Aldis an exciting oppurtunity.

The 14-time WWE Champion has a bone to pick with The Bloodline after it was Roman Reigns' stable that sidelined him for 18 months following their attack back in May 2022.

Orton settled his issues with Jey Uso on RAW but could now be looking to make an example of the remaining members of the group while Reigns is absent.

Randy Orton has never crossed paths with Solo Sikoa, and since The Viper is currently a free agent, he can set up a match against The Street Champion at the Royal Rumble next month. In order to run this program smoothly, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis can poach Randy Orton to the blue brand.

Will Randy Orton cross paths with Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown?

Solo Sikoa has been very protected over the past year, and it could have been done to prepare him for this feud with Randy Orton. The duo can cross paths on SmackDown tonight and face each other at the Royal Rumble. The creative team can use this angle to eventually set up Orton vs Reigns for a later date.

Roman Reigns isn't expected to be part of the Elimination Chamber in Australia, but he could be present for the Saudi Arabia shows, which could be where The Viper strikes.

Sikoa was added to The Bloodline last year, several months after Orton's injury, so The Apex Predator technically has no issue with Sikoa, but since he will step up to defend The Tribal Chief, Orton will be forced to go through The Enforcer.

Do you think Randy Orton should be drafted to SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

