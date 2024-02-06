Nick Aldis to punish Bloodline member to send a message to Roman Reigns? Exploring potential twist

Roman Reigns has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few days, but despite his current issues with The Rock, he is still not booked to be part of Elimination Chamber at the end of the month.

It's clear that Nick Aldis wants SmackDown to be the best brand, and for that to happen, he needs his champion to compete at Premium Live Events. While there is a possibility that Cody Rhodes could face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber and WWE could announce the match in the coming weeks, there is also the possibility that he isn't part of the show at all.

Expand Tweet

Given the recent fan backlash surrounding Roman Reigns and The Rock, it would be interesting if Aldis presents Reigns with an ultimatum where he has to wrestle at Elimination Chamber, or Solo Sikoa has to take his place.

Sikoa could then have a match with the stipulation that if he loses, the challenger would be handed a shot at Reigns, who would then be forced to defend his title on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania.

Will Solo Sikoa take sides in the current feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock and leave The Bloodline?

The Bloodline appears to be in a rough place at the moment since The Rock should technically be pushing to become a member of the group, but instead, he has some issues with Reigns.

Could The Rock now look to take Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa away from Roman Reigns to ensure that he will get him one-on-one at WrestleMania? If Solo Sikoa is punished by Nick Aldis and his loss forces Reigns to defend his championship before WrestleMania, could that lead to him finally turning his back on his Tribal Chief?

There appear to be some interesting developments going on at the moment, and many changes could be made ahead of Elimination Chamber, especially with the recent backlash against The Rock.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will be the key to overcoming The Bloodline, and could he take The Rock's side? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE