Nick Aldis to recruit 6’8’’ WWE star as new bodyguard to protect himself from Randy Orton? Potential WWE scenario discussed

Last week on WWE SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis announced that the WrestleMania 41 bout between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens has fallen off the card as the Prizefighter is unable to compete due to an injured neck. The Viper lost his composure and took the GM out with a vicious RKO.

However, Randy Orton might face serious repercussions for putting his hands on the SmackDown General Manager. In a shocking turn of events, Nick Aldis could now recruit 6'8" former Universal Champion Braun Strowman to punish The Viper.

Strowman has lost the United States Championship contender's bout against Jacob Fatu, leaving him with no work at WrestleMania 41. Notably, this wasn’t the first time Orton put his hand on Aldis. Following his return in 2023 and signing a SmackDown contract, the Apex Predator RKO’d the GM.

Given the history of Orton being violent, The Monster of All Monsters could align forces with the General Manager and destroy him. This may also lay the foundation for Nick Aldis’s in-ring debut.

While the abovementioned angle sounds interesting, all things are speculative at this point.

Former WWE employee wonders if this year will be Randy Orton’s last WrestleMania

While speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff questioned how long Randy Orton could wrestle, having serious problems with his back and the injuries he sustained throughout his legendary stint.

He suggested that WrestleMania 41 could be Orton’s last.

“This could be his [Randy Orton's] last WrestleMania," Bischoff said. "He could have three or four more under his belt. I mean, he's that good and in that great a shape, but he's been doing this a long time, and he's had to deal with some pretty significant injuries, and any time you've got injuries on your resume like he has, any given match could be your last match."

With Kevin Owens out of the equation and the Show of Shows on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if WWE has a backup plan for Randy Orton.

