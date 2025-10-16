Nick Aldis to recruit 7’3’’ WWE star as his bodyguard to protect himself from MFT? Exploring the possibility 

WWE SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, might have a tough time dealing with Solo Sikoa's MFTs (My Family Tree) faction. The group has returned in full strength, with the fifth member, Tama Tonga, returning to the show last week. The group first attacked Shinsuke Nakamura on the show, and later had a staredown with The Wyatt Sicks.With a behemoth like Hikuleo on their side, Solo Sikoa might not stop and may continue wreaking havoc on SmackDown. Therefore, to protect himself first, Nick Aldis might get a superstar to return and work as his bodyguard. He's none other than the 7 ft 3 in giant, Omos.Omos made his big return during an NXT Live show on October 9 and won against Lexis King in a one-on-one match. The former RAW Tag Team Champion wasn't seen in the company for the past year. After competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle on SmackDown before WrestleMania 40, Omos vanished. He went to Pro Wrestling NOAH in early 2025, where he won the GHC Tag Team Championship. In August, he made an appearance at AAA at their Triplemania XXXIII event. Since then, there have been rumors that the Nigerian Giant could make a WWE return to the main roster any day.With Monday Night RAW already star-studded, Omos can make an appearance on SmackDown as Nick Aldis' bodyguard. He could be tasked to take on the MFTs if they cross the line on the show.Solo Sikoa's MFT can challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship Solo Sikoa's faction can challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship match at Survivor Series: WarGames PLE next month on November 29, 2025. The face-off that the two factions had last week on SmackDown indicates that WWE was planning a full-fledged battle between the two groups. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince the Uncle Howdy group has nearly defeated all the other teams on SmackDown, including The Motor City Machine Guns, they can now lock horns with Solo's men. And with Hikuleo on their side, the MFTs have a good chance of winning the title. The two groups can once again get into a skirmish this week on SmackDown, and Nick Aldis can soon make a match official at Survivor Series next month.