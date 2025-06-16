Nick Aldis to secretly move 48-year-old WWE star to SmackDown after replacing Adam Pearce? Potential explored

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will be stepping in for his counterpart, Adam Pearce, on RAW this week, while the latter is on vacation. Aldis, however, can pull a surprise which might not go down well with the red brand’s General Manager, as he could secretly poach a top star from RAW for SmackDown in Pearce's absence.

Two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles could be that superstar. The Phenomenal One isn't featured in any big storyline at the moment. His feud with Chad Gable is almost over, after he beat the American Made leader last week on RAW. Since he isn't also part of the King of the Ring tournament, Nick Aldis can lure him with a better offer and get him to move to SmackDown.

Aldis can tell Styles that, despite being a former WWE Champion and one of the most senior and experienced wrestlers on the roster, Adam Pearce hasn't done justice with his booking. Nick Aldis can coax Styles into believing that he would be given the best booking on SmackDown, and he will also be able to pursue his final WWE Championship run. He can also advise Styles not to turn down the offer, as he doesn't have much time left in his career.

Styles is already 48 years old, and he has also remained out of action for a significant period in the last two years due to injuries. Therefore, Aldis could convince him that moving to the blue brand would be the best career decision he could make.

AJ Styles could face Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions 2025

It's no secret that The Phenomenal One has had his eye on the Intercontinental Championship for some time. Styles had been eyeing the title ever since Bron Breakker held it. However, for some unknown reason, he hasn't been pushed against Breakker for the gold.

But now, he can once again go after it. Styles even told Dominik backstage last month that he would be coming after the WWE Intercontinental Championship soon. The match can now happen at Night of Champions on June 28, 2025.

And it's a no-brainer who will win the contest between the two. Styles is a legend inside the squared circle and, if given a fair contest, Dirty Dom stands no chance against him. Therefore, on RAW tonight, The Phenomenal One could challenge Dom for a title match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

