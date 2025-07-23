Nick Aldis to send a legendary tag team to WWE RAW due to a major problem? Exploring the chances

Nick Aldis has been doing an incredible job managing the chaos on Friday Night SmackDown. However, the tag team division has continued to be a problem for the General Manager in recent weeks. Therefore, the 38-year-old could take matters into his own hands and make a major move that could shake things up in a big way.The SmackDown General Manager could move the Street Profits to Monday Night RAW after what the duo has gone through. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have been battling The Wyatt Sicks for quite some time, and despite giving their best, they failed to put an end to the Wyatts' carnage. The duo also lost the WWE Tag Team Championship to the sinister faction after falling prey to their shenanigans.Besides, the tag team division on SmackDown has been of barely any help to the Street Profits. While Ford and Dawkins have been trying to fend off The Wyatt Sicks, the other tag teams have been involved in their own conflicts. These events, combined with their recent championship loss, may have dealt a crushing blow to the Street Profits' momentum.The duo was nowhere to be seen on the recent episode of SmackDown, which suggests that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are frustrated with their current situation on the show. As a result, the legendary tag team could approach Nick Aldis to request a move to Monday Night RAW and the General Manager could accept their potential plea.Adis could send the Street Profits to the red brand after SummerSlam to give them a fresh start after their long stay on SmackDown. Such a decision could open the door for new things for Ford and Dawkins in WWE. Additionally, it could open up an opportunity for the SmackDown GM to trade in another tag team from RAW in return to add depth to the SmackDown tag team division.Nick Aldis to put a major tag team match at WWE SummerSlam?The SmackDown tag team division is filled with some prominent teams. With SummerSlam 2025 approaching, Nick Aldis will have a huge task to feature them at the annual extravaganza. Therefore, he might decide to put a massive match on the card that can put all teams in the spotlight.Aldis could put the current WWE Tag Team Championship on the line at SummerSlam by making The Wyatt Sicks defend their gold in a multiple-team tag team match. With tag teams like Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, and others being actively involved in the tag team title picture, this scenario could fit very well into the ongoing narrative.Nick Aldis could even make the matchup a ladder match to raise fans' excitement for the potential clash. Such a blockbuster multi-person match would be an epic addition to the stacked card of The Biggest Party of the Summer. Hence, there is a high likelihood that such a match will take place at SummerSlam 2025.The General Manager could make such an announcement on this week's episode of SmackDown. That said, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the tag team division on the blue brand.