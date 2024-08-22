Nick Aldis to start a huge war at WWE Bash in Berlin by signing potential stars? Exploring the chances

WWE Bash in Berlin is next week, and an interesting match card has been assembled. Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton while Cody Rhodes puts his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens. The last PLE was SummerSlam, which was full of shocks, including Roman Reigns' return.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis could pull off another twist in Berlin by announcing the signing of The Lucha Brothers. The AEW tag team is expected to join WWE when their contracts expire shortly. The blue brand GM's announcement could set in motion brand warfare ahead of Survivor Series in late November.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce would be furious to have missed out on one of pro wrestling's top tag teams. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions would be two of the best free-agent signings this year and would strengthen SmackDown's roster.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix could appear in the crowd at Uber Arena on Saturday (August 31). Aldis could then deliver the news that he's managed to sign the Mexican duo to contracts as new SmackDown stars.

The Lucha Brothers' decision to leave AEW is said to be purely business. They would help transform the tag team division on either RAW or SmackDown.

Their arrival at WWE Bash in Berlin could result in a battle for brand supremacy. They could even feature on the Survivor Series match card and face a RAW team such as The Creed Brothers or Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

What other surprises could occur at WWE Bash in Berlin?

The WWE Universe was treated to a SummerSlam PLE for the ages earlier this month. Roman Reigns returned to cost Solo Sikoa the Undisputed WWE Championship, The Judgment Day imploded, and LA Knight dethroned Logan Paul to become United States Champion.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be keen to keep the ball rolling with similar memorable moments at WWE Bash in Berlin. There are several possibilities that would leave fans stunned.

Kevin Owens could turn heel on Cody Rhodes after losing their title match. His babyface run has been going on for years, and a new direction could freshen things up for the Prizefighter.

Randy Orton could pull off a massive shock and win the World Heavyweight Championship while close to Gunther's homeland. That would see both stars switch brands because of the rule in place for SmackDown's Viper to challenge for RAW's world title.

There could also be possible returns with fans waiting for Alexa Bliss to return to a WWE ring. She's been absent since January 2023, and the Wyatt Sicks storyline is surely waiting for her inclusion in some form.

AJ Styles is another name who could return at WWE Bash in Berlin, given he's been off TV for several months. The Phenomenal One could influence the Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens match after losing his two title matches this year.

